La Salle hosts Grant and Duquesne

Duquesne Dukes (18-9, 8-6 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (13-14, 7-7 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne takes on the La Salle Explorers after Dae Dae Grant scored 22 points in Duquesne’s 90-85 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Explorers have gone 8-6 at home. La Salle ranks ninth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 32.1 rebounds. Fousseyni Drame leads the Explorers with 5.8 boards.

The Dukes are 8-6 in conference games. Duquesne leads the A-10 shooting 37.3% from deep. Kevin Easley Jr. leads the Dukes shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Brantley is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Explorers. Josh Nickelberry is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Grant is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

