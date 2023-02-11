La Salle Explorers face the UMass Minutemen on 3-game win streak

UMass Minutemen (13-11, 4-8 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (11-13, 5-6 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UMass Minutemen (13-11, 4-8 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (11-13, 5-6 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: La Salle -3.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle aims to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Explorers take on UMass.

The Explorers have gone 6-6 in home games. La Salle is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Minutemen have gone 4-8 against A-10 opponents. UMass is eighth in the A-10 with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Matt Cross averaging 4.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Brantley is averaging 14.2 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Explorers. Jhamir Brickus is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Cross is averaging 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Minutemen. Dyondre Dominguez is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Minutemen: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.