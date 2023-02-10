Idaho State plays Montana State, looks to stop home skid

Montana State Bobcats (17-9, 10-3 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (9-16, 6-6 Big Sky) Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (17-9, 10-3 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (9-16, 6-6 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State aims to stop its three-game home losing streak with a win over Montana State.

The Bengals are 5-6 in home games. Idaho State averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 5- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bobcats are 10-3 in conference games. Montana State is fifth in the Big Sky scoring 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Raequan Battle averaging 7.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Smellie is averaging 6.1 points for the Bengals. Brock Mackenzie is averaging 13.3 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

Jubrile Belo is averaging 13 points and six rebounds for the Bobcats. Battle is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

