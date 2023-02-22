Holmes and Dayton host UMass

Dayton Flyers (18-9, 10-4 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (14-13, 5-10 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Dayton Flyers (18-9, 10-4 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (14-13, 5-10 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass -8; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton takes on the UMass Minutemen after Daron Holmes scored 20 points in Dayton’s 65-49 victory over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Minutemen have gone 7-5 in home games. UMass is sixth in the A-10 scoring 71.1 points while shooting 42.4% from the field.

The Flyers are 10-4 against conference opponents. Dayton is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Cross is scoring 12.9 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Minutemen. Dyondre Dominguez is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for UMass.

Mike Sharavjamts is averaging 5.9 points for the Flyers. Holmes is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Flyers: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

