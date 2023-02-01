Hofstra hosts Towson after Holden’s 24-point performance

Towson Tigers (16-7, 8-2 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (15-8, 8-2 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Towson Tigers (16-7, 8-2 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (15-8, 8-2 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson plays the Hofstra Pride after Cameron Holden scored 24 points in Towson’s 92-73 win over the William & Mary Tribe.

The Pride are 6-1 on their home court. Hofstra has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers have gone 8-2 against CAA opponents. Towson ranks third in the CAA with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Charles Thompson averaging 7.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Estrada is scoring 21.3 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Pride. Tyler Thomas is averaging 14.6 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the past 10 games for Hofstra.

Nicolas Timberlake is averaging 15.9 points for the Tigers. Thompson is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 70.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

