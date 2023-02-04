Grand Canyon and SFA meet for conference

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (15-8, 7-3 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (14-8, 5-4 WAC) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (15-8, 7-3 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (14-8, 5-4 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grand Canyon -4; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sadaidriene Hall and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks visit Rayshon Harrison and the Grand Canyon Antelopes on Saturday.

The Antelopes have gone 10-2 in home games. Grand Canyon is 6-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The ‘Jacks are 7-3 against WAC opponents. SFA ranks sixth in the WAC scoring 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Hall averaging 10.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Baumann averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Harrison is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Hall is averaging 13.1 points and 6.4 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Nigel Hawkins is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

‘Jacks: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

