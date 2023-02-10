Columbia faces Yale on 8-game losing streak

Columbia Lions (6-18, 1-8 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (16-6, 6-3 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Columbia Lions (6-18, 1-8 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (16-6, 6-3 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia heads into the matchup against Yale after losing eight straight games.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-1 at home. Yale scores 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 14.0 points per game.

The Lions are 1-8 in Ivy League play. Columbia is eighth in the Ivy League with 11.5 assists per game led by Avery Brown averaging 2.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Knowling is shooting 61.4% and averaging 14.5 points for the Bulldogs. August Mahoney is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Yale.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is scoring 12.8 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Lions. Brown is averaging 9.6 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 36.8% over the past 10 games for Columbia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Lions: 1-9, averaging 65.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

