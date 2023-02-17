Cal visits Jaquez and No. 4 UCLA

California Golden Bears (3-23, 2-13 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (22-4, 13-2 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

California Golden Bears (3-23, 2-13 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (22-4, 13-2 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UCLA hosts the California Golden Bears after Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 26 points in UCLA’s 73-64 victory over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Bruins are 14-0 on their home court. UCLA averages 73.9 points and has outscored opponents by 13.9 points per game.

The Golden Bears have gone 2-13 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Singleton averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc. Jaquez is averaging 16.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Lars Thiemann is averaging 10 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Kuany Kuany is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 67.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Golden Bears: 0-10, averaging 55.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

