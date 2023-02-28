Bates leads Eastern Michigan against Bowling Green after 24-point showing

Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-21, 5-11 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (10-19, 4-12 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-21, 5-11 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (10-19, 4-12 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bowling Green -4; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan visits the Bowling Green Falcons after Emoni Bates scored 24 points in Eastern Michigan’s 75-68 win over the Ball State Cardinals.

The Falcons have gone 6-9 at home. Bowling Green is fourth in the MAC scoring 76.2 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Eagles have gone 5-11 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan gives up 80.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Ayers III is averaging 16.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Falcons. Kaden Metheny is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

Bates is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Tyson Acuff is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 1-9, averaging 72.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.