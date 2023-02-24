Army plays Holy Cross after Rucker’s 24-point showing

Army Black Knights (15-15, 9-8 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (10-20, 7-10 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Army Black Knights (15-15, 9-8 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (10-20, 7-10 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army takes on the Holy Cross Crusaders after Jalen Rucker scored 24 points in Army’s 73-67 loss to the Boston University Terriers.

The Crusaders have gone 6-8 at home. Holy Cross is 4- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Black Knights are 9-8 in Patriot play. Army ranks ninth in the Patriot giving up 69.9 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Batchelder is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, while averaging 12.5 points. Gerrale Gates is shooting 45.5% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Rucker is averaging 15.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Black Knights. Ethan Roberts is averaging 13.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

