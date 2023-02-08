Arkansas State visits Harrell and Texas State

Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-15, 2-10 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (11-14, 4-8 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Thursday,…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-15, 2-10 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (11-14, 4-8 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State hosts the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Mason Harrell scored 20 points in Texas State’s 68-64 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Bobcats have gone 3-7 at home. Texas State is 7- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Red Wolves are 2-10 in conference matchups. Arkansas State is 5-12 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrell is scoring 16.1 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bobcats. Drue Drinnon is averaging 7.6 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the past 10 games for Texas State.

Omar El-Sheikh is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Caleb Fields is averaging 10.6 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Red Wolves: 1-9, averaging 60.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.