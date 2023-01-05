Yale takes home win streak into matchup with Dartmouth

Dartmouth Big Green (4-11, 0-1 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (10-4, 0-1 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Dartmouth Big Green (4-11, 0-1 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (10-4, 0-1 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Bulldogs play Dartmouth.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 in home games. Yale is the Ivy League leader with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Yussif Basa-Ama averaging 1.7.

The Big Green have gone 0-1 against Ivy League opponents. Dartmouth is 3-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Knowling is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Yale.

Cade Haskins averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 6.1 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Dame Adelekun is shooting 50.4% and averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for Dartmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Big Green: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.