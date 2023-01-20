Utah hosts Brooks and Washington

Washington Huskies (12-8, 4-5 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (13-7, 6-3 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington Huskies (12-8, 4-5 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (13-7, 6-3 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces the Utah Utes after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 25 points in Washington’s 75-72 victory over the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Utes are 9-3 in home games. Utah is ninth in the Pac-12 with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Marco Anthony averaging 2.3.

The Huskies have gone 4-5 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington is eighth in the Pac-12 scoring 70.3 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

The Utes and Huskies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rollie Worster is averaging 9.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Utes. Branden Carlson is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Brooks is averaging 17.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Huskies. Cole Bajema is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.