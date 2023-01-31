Texas A&M visits Arkansas following Council’s 25-point outing

Texas A&M Aggies (15-6, 7-1 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (14-7, 3-5 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Texas A&M Aggies (15-6, 7-1 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (14-7, 3-5 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -3.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts the Texas A&M Aggies after Ricky Council IV scored 25 points in Arkansas’ 67-64 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Razorbacks are 10-1 on their home court. Arkansas ranks sixth in the SEC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Trevon Brazile averaging 5.0.

The Aggies are 7-1 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M scores 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Council is averaging 17.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Razorbacks. Anthony Black is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Wade Taylor IV is averaging 14.8 points, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 73.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

