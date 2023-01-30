Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

January 30, 2023, 5:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
College Basketball
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Clemson 4 at BOSTON COLLEGE
at KANSAS 6 Kansas State
at MARYLAND 1 Indiana
San Diego State 2 at NEVADA
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND 4 (OFF) Miami
at NEW YORK (OFF) LA Lakers
LA Clippers 3 (OFF) at CHICAGO
at MILWAUKEE 11½ (OFF) Charlotte
at DENVER (OFF) New Orleans
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (49½) Kansas City
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Washington -220 at COLUMBUS +180
Ottawa -178 at MONTREAL +146
at CAROLINA -205 Los Angeles +168

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up