|College Basketball
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Clemson
|4
|at
|BOSTON
|COLLEGE
|at KANSAS
|6
|Kansas
|State
|at MARYLAND
|1
|Indiana
|San Diego State
|2
|at
|NEVADA
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|4
|(OFF)
|Miami
|at NEW YORK
|1½
|(OFF)
|LA
|Lakers
|LA Clippers
|3
|(OFF)
|at
|CHICAGO
|at MILWAUKEE
|11½
|(OFF)
|Charlotte
|at DENVER
|8½
|(OFF)
|New
|Orleans
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PHILADELPHIA
|1½
|1½
|(49½)
|Kansas
|City
|NHL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Washington
|-220
|at
|COLUMBUS
|+180
|Ottawa
|-178
|at
|MONTREAL
|+146
|at CAROLINA
|-205
|Los
|Angeles
|+168
