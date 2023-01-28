College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Providence 1 at VILLANOVA at PENN STATE 3½ Michigan at GEORGE MASON 7 Saint…

College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Providence 1 at VILLANOVA at PENN STATE 3½ Michigan at GEORGE MASON 7 Saint Joseph’s (PA) at IOWA 4½ Rutgers NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Miami 6 (OFF) at CHARLOTTE at MEMPHIS 7½ (OFF) Indiana at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) LA Clippers at MILWAUKEE 8½ (OFF) New Orleans NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 2½ 2½ (46½) San Francisco at KANSAS CITY 1½ 1½ (48½) Cincinnati NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CAROLINA -132 Boston +110 at TORONTO -146 Washington +122

