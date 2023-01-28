Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

January 28, 2023, 5:31 PM

College Basketball
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Providence 1 at VILLANOVA
at PENN STATE Michigan
at GEORGE MASON 7 Saint Joseph’s (PA)
at IOWA Rutgers
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Miami 6 (OFF) at CHARLOTTE
at MEMPHIS (OFF) Indiana
at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) LA Clippers
at MILWAUKEE (OFF) New Orleans
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (46½) San Francisco
at KANSAS CITY (48½) Cincinnati
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CAROLINA -132 Boston +110
at TORONTO -146 Washington +122

