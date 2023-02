College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at RUTGERS 7½ Iowa at INDIANA 6½ Northwestern at BRYANT 5½ UMBC at HOLY…

College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at RUTGERS 7½ Iowa at INDIANA 6½ Northwestern at BRYANT 5½ UMBC at HOLY CROSS 2½ Loyola (MD) Ohio State ½ at MARYLAND at SOUTH FLORIDA 1½ Wichita State at WRIGHT STATE 6½ Oakland Liberty 7½ at EASTERN KENTUCKY at LAFAYETTE 1½ Bucknell at MARIST 1½ Mount St. Mary’s Niagara 2½ at MANHATTAN at UCF 10½ SMU at NORTHERN KENTUCKY 4½ Detroit Mercy at MAINE 5½ NJIT at SAINT PETER’S 2½ Canisius at NAVY 8½ Lehigh at SIENA 5½ Rider Iona 6½ at QUINNIPIAC at AMERICAN 5½ Boston University UMass-Lowell 8½ at ALBANY (NY) Houston 9½ at CINCINNATI at ARIZONA STATE 8½ Washington Purdue 4½ at PENN STATE NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 6 (229½) at DETROIT at TORONTO 2½ (225½) Portland at INDIANA 6 (240½) Charlotte at MEMPHIS 9 (236½) Utah Brooklyn 3½ (221½) at MIAMI at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) Dallas Minnesota 2½ (228½) at HOUSTON Cleveland 4½ (218½) at PHOENIX at LA CLIPPERS 3 (231½) Atlanta College Football Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Georgia 14½ 12½ (62½) TCU NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at ATLANTA 7 4½ (40½) Tampa Bay at BUFFALO 8½ 7½ (43½) New England Minnesota 2½ 7 (42½) at CHICAGO at CINCINNATI 7 9½ (39½) Baltimore at INDIANAPOLIS 2½ 2½ (37½) Houston at MIAMI 3 3½ (37½) NY Jets at NEW ORLEANS 3½ 3½ (41½) Carolina at PITTSBURGH 2½ 2½ (40½) Cleveland at SEATTLE 4½ 6 (41½) LA Rams at PHILADELPHIA 14 16½ (42½) NY Giants at DENVER 3 3 (39½) LA Chargers Dallas 6½ 7 (40½) at WASHINGTON at SAN FRANCISCO 13 14½ (39½) Arizona at GREEN BAY 4½ 4½ (49½) Detroit NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at WINNIPEG -178 Vancouver +146 at DALLAS -140 Florida +116 at WASHINGTON -320 Columbus +250 Calgary -320 at CHICAGO +255 Pittsburgh -220 at ARIZONA +180 at MINNESOTA -210 St. Louis +172 Toronto -230 at PHILADELPHIA +188 Boston -320 at ANAHEIM +255

