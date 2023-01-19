All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|28
|19
|7
|2
|0
|40
|113
|78
|Roanoke
|28
|19
|8
|1
|0
|40
|96
|68
|Huntsville
|29
|18
|9
|1
|1
|38
|106
|90
|Birmingham
|29
|18
|10
|1
|0
|37
|114
|91
|Knoxville
|30
|16
|11
|1
|2
|35
|107
|96
|Evansville
|30
|16
|12
|2
|0
|34
|98
|102
|Fayetteville
|30
|15
|13
|2
|0
|32
|90
|92
|Pensacola
|29
|14
|15
|0
|0
|28
|101
|100
|Quad City
|29
|13
|14
|1
|1
|28
|76
|86
|Macon
|24
|4
|18
|2
|0
|10
|61
|105
|Vermilion County
|26
|4
|21
|1
|0
|9
|52
|106
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Peoria 4, Quad City 1
Knoxville 5, Fayetteville 2
Friday’s Games
Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Huntsville at Evansville, 4 p.m.
Knoxville at Macon, 4 p.m.
Vermilion County at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
