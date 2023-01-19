All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 28 19 7 2 0 40 113 78…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 28 19 7 2 0 40 113 78 Roanoke 28 19 8 1 0 40 96 68 Huntsville 29 18 9 1 1 38 106 90 Birmingham 29 18 10 1 0 37 114 91 Knoxville 30 16 11 1 2 35 107 96 Evansville 30 16 12 2 0 34 98 102 Fayetteville 30 15 13 2 0 32 90 92 Pensacola 29 14 15 0 0 28 101 100 Quad City 29 13 14 1 1 28 76 86 Macon 24 4 18 2 0 10 61 105 Vermilion County 26 4 21 1 0 9 52 106

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Peoria 4, Quad City 1

Knoxville 5, Fayetteville 2

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Huntsville at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Knoxville at Macon, 4 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

