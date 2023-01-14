South Florida visits East Carolina following Harris’ 31-point performance

South Florida Bulls (7-10, 0-4 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (10-8, 1-4 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

South Florida Bulls (7-10, 0-4 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (10-8, 1-4 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits the East Carolina Pirates after Tyler Harris scored 31 points in South Florida’s 83-77 loss to the Houston Cougars.

The Pirates have gone 6-3 in home games. East Carolina is fourth in the AAC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Johnson averaging 3.1.

The Bulls have gone 0-4 against AAC opponents. South Florida ranks sixth in the AAC shooting 32.8% from downtown. Serrel Smith Jr. paces the Bulls shooting 52.4% from 3-point range.

The Pirates and Bulls square off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is scoring 15.8 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Pirates. Johnson is averaging 11.8 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for East Carolina.

Harris is scoring 16.2 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Bulls. Russel Tchewa is averaging 11.3 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 61.9% over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

