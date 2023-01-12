SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
South Alabama takes down James Madison 63-62

The Associated Press

January 12, 2023, 11:03 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Isaiah Moore scored 16 points to help South Alabama defeat James Madison 63-62 on Thursday night.

Moore added five assists for the Jaguars (8-9, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference). Jamar Franklin was 4 of 8 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to add 11 points. Tyrell Jones recorded 10 points and shot 3 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Dukes (11-7, 2-3) were led by Terrence Edwards, who posted 20 points, six rebounds and four steals. Tyree Ihenacho added 11 points and two steals for James Madison. Julien Wooden also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

