Smith and South Florida host Temple

Temple Owls (8-7, 2-0 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (7-7, 0-1 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Temple Owls (8-7, 2-0 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (7-7, 0-1 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida hosts the Temple Owls after Serrel Smith Jr. scored 21 points in South Florida’s 93-86 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Bulls have gone 5-4 at home. South Florida is sixth in the AAC scoring 71.0 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Owls are 2-0 against conference opponents. Temple has a 4-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulls and Owls face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 15.6 points and 3.1 assists. Selton Miguel is averaging 11.3 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Hysier Miller is averaging 8.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Owls. Khalif Battle is averaging 18.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.