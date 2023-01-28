Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST
Sacred Heart 4, Yale 3
Air Force 6, Army 4
Bentley 5, Mercyhurst 3
Union (NY) 6, RPI 0
Holy Cross 4, RIT 3, OT
Lake Superior St. 6, Princeton 4
St. Lawrence 4, Clarkson 2
Niagara 5, Canisius 2
Boston U. 3, Boston College 1
Quinnipiac 4, UConn 3
Harvard 6, Cornell 2
Colgate 4, Dartmouth 3, OT
Vermont 2, Merrimack 1, OT
Maine 3, Providence 0
MIDWEST
Minnesota 6, Michigan St. 3
Notre Dame 3, Wisconsin 1
Omaha 2, W. Michigan 0
Lindenwood (Mo.) 3, Bemidji St. 2
Michigan Tech 4, N. Michigan 1
Minnesota St. (Mankato) 5, Ferris St. 1
Michigan 5, Penn St. 4
North Dakota 8, Miami (Ohio) 0
Minn. Duluth 6, St. Cloud St. 3
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.