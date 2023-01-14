San Francisco hosts Saint Mary’s (CA) after Mahaney’s 25-point showing

Saint Mary’s Gaels (15-4, 4-0 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (12-8, 1-4 WCC) San Francisco; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (15-4, 4-0 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (12-8, 1-4 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Francisco -7.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) visits the San Francisco Dons after Aidan Mahaney scored 25 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 76-62 victory against the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Dons are 7-3 in home games. San Francisco ranks fourth in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.9 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Gaels have gone 4-0 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks sixth in the WCC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Bowen averaging 5.7.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Shabazz is averaging 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Dons. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Mahaney is shooting 45.9% and averaging 14.8 points for the Gaels. Mitchell Saxen is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Gaels: 9-1, averaging 73.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

