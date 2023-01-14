Saint Joseph’s (PA) plays Loyola Chicago after Brown’s 25-point showing

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-10, 0-4 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-10, 0-4 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-10, 0-4 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-10, 0-4 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) -2; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Charlie Brown scored 25 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 92-80 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Hawks are 5-4 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 4-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Ramblers are 0-4 in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago averages 16.0 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when winning the turnover battle.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Reynolds II is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Brown is averaging 14.3 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

Braden Norris is averaging 11.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Ramblers. Philip Alston is averaging 14.4 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

