Sacred Heart earns 78-71 victory over Hartford

The Associated Press

January 7, 2023, 5:02 PM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Nico Galette’s 21 points helped Sacred Heart defeat Hartford 78-71 on Saturday.

Galette also contributed eight rebounds for the Pioneers (9-9). Tanner Thomas scored 13 points and added six rebounds.

The Hawks (4-13) were led in scoring by Michael Dunne, who finished with 17 points. Briggs McClain added 17 points and two steals for Hartford. In addition, Kurtis Henderson finished with 13 points. The Hawks extended their losing streak to seven in a row.

NEXT UP

Both teams play Saint Francis (BKN) next, Sacred Heart on the road on Saturday and Hartford on the road on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

