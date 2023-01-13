Sacramento State puts home win streak on the line against Northern Arizona

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-13, 1-4 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (10-7, 3-1 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-13, 1-4 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (10-7, 3-1 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Hornets take on Northern Arizona.

The Hornets are 6-0 in home games. Sacramento State has a 4-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lumberjacks are 1-4 in Big Sky play. Northern Arizona allows 75.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

The Hornets and Lumberjacks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Chappell is scoring 15.3 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Hornets. Callum McRae is averaging 12.5 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the past 10 games for Sacramento State.

Jalen Cole is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Nik Mains is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.