Rice hosts Louisiana Tech after Williams’ 21-point game

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-6, 1-2 C-USA) at Rice Owls (11-3, 2-1 C-USA)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech takes on the Rice Owls after Cobe Williams scored 21 points in Louisiana Tech’s 68-66 loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Owls have gone 8-0 at home. Rice has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 in C-USA play. Louisiana Tech ranks seventh in C-USA giving up 68.2 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Owls and Bulldogs match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Fiedler is averaging 10.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Owls. Quincy Olivari is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Rice.

Williams is scoring 18.0 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Crawford is averaging 12.1 points and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 9-1, averaging 87.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

