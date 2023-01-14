Prairie View A&M hosts Jackson State after Young’s 24-point showing

Jackson State Tigers (4-12, 3-0 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-11, 2-2 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m.…

Jackson State Tigers (4-12, 3-0 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-11, 2-2 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Prairie View A&M -4.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Trace Young scored 24 points in Jackson State’s 72-64 win over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 4-1 in home games. Prairie View A&M gives up 71.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Tigers are 3-0 in SWAC play. Jackson State is third in the SWAC with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Young averaging 5.9.

The Panthers and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Douglas is shooting 43.7% and averaging 15.7 points for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Young is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Coltie Young is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 62.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

