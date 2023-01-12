SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Omaha knocks off North Dakota 69-63

The Associated Press

January 12, 2023, 11:22 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Frankie Fidler had 17 points and Omaha beat North Dakota 69-63 on Thursday night.

Fidler added eight rebounds for the Mavericks (7-11, 3-3 Summit League). Marquel Sutton scored 16 points and added nine rebounds. JJ White recorded 11 points and finished 5 of 8 from the floor.

The Fightin’ Hawks (6-12, 0-5) were led in scoring by Treysen Eaglestaff, who finished with 13 points and three steals. North Dakota also got 12 points from Matt Norman. Tsotne Tsartsidze also put up 11 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

