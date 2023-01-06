No. 19 Baylor hosts Kansas State after Nowell’s 36-point performance

Kansas State Wildcats (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State visits the No. 19 Baylor Bears after Markquis Nowell scored 36 points in Kansas State’s 116-103 victory against the Texas Longhorns.

The Bears have gone 7-1 at home. Baylor averages 79.9 points while outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 2-0 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Keyontae Johnson averaging 4.9.

The Bears and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyonte George is shooting 38.4% and averaging 16.4 points for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Johnson is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Wildcats. Nowell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 79.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.