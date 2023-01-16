Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Ada 55, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 19 Amherst Steele 62, Oberlin Firelands 46 Ashville Teays Valley 47, Bloom-Carroll…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 55, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 19

Amherst Steele 62, Oberlin Firelands 46

Ashville Teays Valley 47, Bloom-Carroll 37

Berlin Center Western Reserve 54, Columbiana 41

Berlin Hiland 47, Grafton Midview 44

Bethel-Tate 44, Williamsburg 33

Bishop Watterson 65, Bishop Ready 35

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 35, Minerva 31

Caldwell 60, Newcomerstown 35

Chesapeake 58, Franklin Furnace Green 18

Cin. Oak Hills 55, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 33

Cin. Sycamore 59, Day. Thurgood Marshall 22

Circleville 49, Athens 34

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 45, Ironton 33

Cols. DeSales 55, New Albany 49

Cols. Upper Arlington 49, Hilliard Darby 45

Columbiana Crestview 50, Hubbard 26

Columbus Grove 64, Ft. Jennings 34

Convoy Crestview 46, Van Wert 34

Day. Carroll 50, Bishop Hartley 41

Day. Christian 40, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 33

Gahanna Lincoln 82, Pickerington N. 68

Galion Northmor 48, Centerburg 43

Georgetown 58, Blanchester 49

Groveport Madison Christian 52, Granville Christian 39

Hamilton 58, Amanda-Clearcreek 48

Hamilton Badin 57, Beavercreek 43

Hamilton Ross 43, Middletown 29

Heath 38, Johnstown 30

Ironton Rock Hill 50, McArthur Vinton County 13

John Marshall, W.Va. 63, St. Clairsville 46

Lakewood 65, Parma Hts. Holy Name 33

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 57, Zanesville Rosecrans 26

Louisville Aquinas 56, Lisbon David Anderson 48

Loveland 39, Cin. Turpin 36

Marietta 45, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 5

Marion Pleasant 43, Loudonville 34

Martins Ferry 79, Shadyside 50

Marysville 73, Westerville N. 45

Mason 44, Bolingbrook, Ill. 43

McDonald 54, Heartland Christian 27

Mentor 59, Mentor Lake Cath. 45

Milford 53, Morrow Little Miami 41

Mineral Ridge 46, Leavittsburg LaBrae 45

Minford 53, McDermott Scioto NW 26

New Madison Tri-Village 50, Tol. Christian 35

Portsmouth W. 52, Oak Hill 11

Ravenna SE 43, Youngs. Mooney 39

Reynoldsburg 57, Lancaster 26

Richwood N. Union 61, Spring. Kenton Ridge 25

STVM 67, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 54

Sherwood Fairview 71, Edon 39

Steubenville 41, Bellaire 33

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 55, Richmond Edison 32

Tol. Christian 50, New Madison Tri-Village 35

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 60, Cambridge 34

Vienna Mathews 66, Warren JFK 57

Vincent Warren 39, Beverly Ft. Frye 27

Warsaw River View 40, Coshocton 39

Waverly 54, S. Webster 39

Weir, W.Va. 65, Toronto 41

Westerville Cent. 44, Dublin Jerome 42

Wheelersburg 79, Beaver Eastern 25

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 46, Ironton St. Joseph 33

Wintersville Indian Creek 55, Carrollton 51, OT

Youngs. East 61, Youngs. Valley Christian 21

Youngs. Liberty 53, Struthers 50

Youngs. Ursuline 53, Youngs. Chaney High School 15

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

