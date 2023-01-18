Moffitt leads Idaho against Northern Arizona after 32-point showing

Idaho Vandals (7-12, 1-5 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-14, 1-5 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (7-12, 1-5 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-14, 1-5 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Divant’e Moffitt scored 32 points in Idaho’s 74-70 win against the Montana State Bobcats.

The Lumberjacks are 4-3 on their home court. Northern Arizona has a 4-10 record against teams above .500.

The Vandals are 1-5 in Big Sky play. Idaho averages 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Lumberjacks and Vandals match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cole is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Lumberjacks. Xavier Fuller is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Isaac Jones is averaging 18.6 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Vandals. Yusef Salih is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 2-8, averaging 69.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Vandals: 3-7, averaging 75.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

