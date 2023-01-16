Moffitt leads Idaho against Montana State after 29-point outing

Montana State Bobcats (12-7, 5-1 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (6-12, 0-5 Big Sky) Moscow; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Montana State Bobcats (12-7, 5-1 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (6-12, 0-5 Big Sky)

Moscow; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Idaho -9.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays the Montana State Bobcats after Divant’e Moffitt scored 29 points in Idaho’s 95-74 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Vandals are 4-5 in home games.

The Bobcats have gone 5-1 against Big Sky opponents. Montana State ranks third in the Big Sky with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jubrile Belo averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yusef Salih is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, while averaging 7.8 points. Isaac Jones is averaging 18.4 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Tyler Patterson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 5.6 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Raequan Battle is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 3-7, averaging 75.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.