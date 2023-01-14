Missouri State faces Indiana State, looks for 4th straight home win

Indiana State Sycamores (13-5, 6-1 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (8-9, 4-3 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (13-5, 6-1 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (8-9, 4-3 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bears face Indiana State.

The Bears are 5-2 in home games. Missouri State scores 66.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Sycamores are 6-1 against conference opponents. Indiana State is fifth in the MVC shooting 33.5% from downtown. Rob Martin leads the Sycamores shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The Bears and Sycamores match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Moore is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bears. Donovan Clay is averaging 9.4 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Courvoisier McCauley is averaging 16.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Sycamores. Cameron Henry is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 64.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Sycamores: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.