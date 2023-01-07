Lyons’ 19 lead Southern past Florida A&M 84-66

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tyrone Lyons scored 19 points as Southern beat Florida A&M 84-66 on Saturday night. Lyons…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Tyrone Lyons scored 19 points as Southern beat Florida A&M 84-66 on Saturday night.

Lyons shot 7 for 10 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line for the Jaguars (7-9). Brion Whitley scored 18 points, going 6 of 8 (4 for 5 from distance). Terrell Williams Jr. recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

The Rattlers (2-11) were led in scoring by Dimingus Stevens, who finished with 23 points. Jordan Tillmon added 15 points and four assists for Florida A&M. Jaylen Bates also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Southern hosts Bethune-Cookman while Florida A&M visits Grambling.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.