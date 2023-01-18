Little Rock Trojans take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on 5-game skid

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (8-11, 4-2 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (5-14, 1-5 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (8-11, 4-2 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (5-14, 1-5 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock heads into the matchup against Tennessee Tech as losers of five in a row.

The Trojans are 5-2 on their home court. Little Rock is 3-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Eagles are 4-2 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech ranks fifth in the OVC giving up 71.5 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Trojans and Golden Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myron Gardner is averaging 13.6 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Trojans. Deantoni Gordon is averaging 10.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the past 10 games for Little Rock.

Tyrone Perry is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 10.1 points. Jaylen Sebree is averaging 13.2 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

