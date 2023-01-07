Lipscomb hosts Nolan and Jacksonville

Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 1-2 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (8-6, 1-2 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 1-2 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (8-6, 1-2 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville -4.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville faces the Lipscomb Bisons after Kevion Nolan scored 20 points in Jacksonville’s 73-61 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Dolphins are 5-0 in home games. Jacksonville ranks second in the ASUN in team defense, allowing 59.9 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Bisons are 1-2 in conference play. Lipscomb leads the ASUN with 38.8 points per game in the paint led by Jacob Ognacevic averaging 10.0.

The Dolphins and Bisons face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan is averaging 13.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Dolphins. Mike Marsh is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

Trae Benham is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, while averaging nine points. Ognacevic is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 63.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Bisons: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

