Jones, Florida International Panthers square off against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (13-8, 6-4 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (10-11, 4-6 C-USA) Miami; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (13-8, 6-4 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (10-11, 4-6 C-USA)

Miami; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida International -3.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: C-USA foes Florida International and Middle Tennessee square off on Saturday.

The Panthers have gone 9-4 at home. Florida International has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blue Raiders are 6-4 against C-USA opponents. Middle Tennessee is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Panthers and Blue Raiders match up Saturday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denver Jones is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 19.2 points and 1.7 steals. Arturo Dean is averaging 11.6 points, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games for Florida International.

Eli Lawrence is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, while averaging 12.2 points. DeAndre Dishman is averaging 11.8 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.