Jones and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds visit conference foe Abilene Christian

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (10-6, 2-1 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-6, 1-1 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Abilene Christian -2; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tevian Jones and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds visit Immanuel Allen and the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Saturday.

The Wildcats are 7-0 in home games. Abilene Christian ranks third in the WAC with 37.7 points per game in the paint led by Ali Abdou Dibba averaging 5.6.

The Thunderbirds are 2-1 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Tobias Cameron is averaging 10.7 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Jones is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Cameron Healy is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

