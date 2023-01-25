IUPUI takes on Purdue Fort Wayne after Counter’s 23-point performance

IUPUI Jaguars (3-18, 0-10 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-8, 5-5 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

IUPUI Jaguars (3-18, 0-10 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-8, 5-5 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne -18; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI faces the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Jlynn Counter scored 23 points in IUPUI’s 89-77 loss to the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Mastodons are 7-3 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne is sixth in the Horizon with 13.3 assists per game led by Jarred Godfrey averaging 4.0.

The Jaguars have gone 0-10 against Horizon opponents. IUPUI has a 3-14 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Godfrey is averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Mastodons. Bobby Planutis is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Counter is shooting 49.3% and averaging 13.6 points for the Jaguars. Vincent Brady II is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 65.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.