Idaho State visits Idaho on 3-game road skid

Idaho State Bengals (7-14, 4-4 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (8-14, 2-7 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State will attempt to end its three-game road losing streak when the Bengals take on Idaho.

The Vandals are 5-6 in home games. Idaho ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 6.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jack Hatten averaging 3.0.

The Bengals are 4-4 in Big Sky play. Idaho State averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 4-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Vandals and Bengals face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Jones is averaging 18.8 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Vandals. Divant’e Moffitt is averaging 19.3 points and 5.1 assists over the past 10 games for Idaho.

Brock Mackenzie is shooting 48.2% and averaging 12.2 points for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Bengals: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

