Harrison’s 28 help Grand Canyon down Sam Houston 72-68 in OT

The Associated Press

January 5, 2023, 11:17 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Rayshon Harrison scored 28 points as Grand Canyon beat Sam Houston 72-68 in overtime on Thursday night.

Harrison shot 9 for 19 (0 for 6 from 3-point range) and 10 of 14 from the free-throw line for the Antelopes (11-4). Noah Baumann shot 3 of 5 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to add 11 points. Gabe McGlothan shot 2 of 3 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with nine points, while adding 13 rebounds.

The Bearkats (11-4) were led in scoring by Qua Grant, who finished with 26 points. Sam Houston also got 11 points from Cameron Huefner. In addition, Kian Scroggins finished with six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

