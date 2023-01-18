Harris leads Charleston Southern against UNC Asheville

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (13-6, 5-1 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-10, 3-3 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (13-6, 5-1 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-10, 3-3 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston Southern -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern plays the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after Claudell Harris Jr. scored 31 points in Charleston Southern’s 75-70 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Buccaneers have gone 5-3 in home games. Charleston Southern has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville is the top team in the Big South shooting 38.1% from deep. Tajion Jones leads the Bulldogs shooting 46.6% from 3-point range.

The Buccaneers and Bulldogs square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is shooting 47.8% and averaging 19.0 points for the Buccaneers. Taje’ Kelly is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Caleb Burgess is averaging 2.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Drew Pember is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 81.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 65.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.