Harmon leads Bethune-Cookman against Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-16, 1-3 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-11, 1-2 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman hosts the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Zion Harmon scored 36 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 102-75 loss to the Southern Jaguars.

The Wildcats are 3-1 on their home court. Bethune-Cookman is third in the SWAC shooting 35.7% from downtown, led by Marcus Garrett shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The Delta Devils are 1-3 in conference matchups. Mississippi Valley State gives up 75.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 20.1 points per game.

The Wildcats and Delta Devils square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harmon is averaging 14.3 points for the Wildcats. Garrett is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Rayquan Brown is averaging 14.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Terry Collins is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 55.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

