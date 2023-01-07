Hardy, UTEP Miners take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

UTEP Miners (8-6, 1-2 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-6, 2-2 C-USA) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UTEP Miners (8-6, 1-2 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-6, 2-2 C-USA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisiana Tech -6; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech faces UTEP in a matchup of C-USA teams.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 in home games. Louisiana Tech is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Miners are 1-2 in C-USA play. UTEP is fourth in C-USA with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Calvin Solomon averaging 5.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cobe Williams is shooting 47.1% and averaging 18.0 points for the Bulldogs. Keaston Willis is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

Tae Hardy is shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 12.8 points. Shamar Givance is averaging 9.8 points, 4.4 assists and two steals over the past 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Miners: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

