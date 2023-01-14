GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bismarck 68, Dickinson 57 Circle, Mont. 34, Mon-Dak 29 Dickinson Trinity 47, New England 44 Ellendale 44,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bismarck 68, Dickinson 57

Circle, Mont. 34, Mon-Dak 29

Dickinson Trinity 47, New England 44

Ellendale 44, Griggs/Midkota 42

Fargo Davies 82, Wahpeton 52

Fargo Shanley 60, West Fargo Horace 56

Grand Forks Red River 68, Devils Lake 32

Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 54, Carrington 44

Linton/HMB 51, Herreid/Selby Area, S.D. 49

Mandan 90, Watford City 39

Maple River 54, Enderlin 36

May-Port CG 71, Richland 33

Medina/P-B 44, Napoleon/G-S 41

New Salem-Almont 43, Standing Rock 33

Sheyenne 76, Fargo North 55

St. Mary’s 79, Turtle Mountain 51

Stephen-Argyle, Minn. 54, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 31

Waubay/Summit, S.D. 55, Tri-State 48

West Fargo 90, Fargo South 41

Westhope/Newburg 59, Dunseith 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

