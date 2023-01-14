GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bismarck 68, Dickinson 57
Circle, Mont. 34, Mon-Dak 29
Dickinson Trinity 47, New England 44
Ellendale 44, Griggs/Midkota 42
Fargo Davies 82, Wahpeton 52
Fargo Shanley 60, West Fargo Horace 56
Grand Forks Red River 68, Devils Lake 32
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 54, Carrington 44
Linton/HMB 51, Herreid/Selby Area, S.D. 49
Mandan 90, Watford City 39
Maple River 54, Enderlin 36
May-Port CG 71, Richland 33
Medina/P-B 44, Napoleon/G-S 41
New Salem-Almont 43, Standing Rock 33
Sheyenne 76, Fargo North 55
St. Mary’s 79, Turtle Mountain 51
Stephen-Argyle, Minn. 54, Park River-Fordville/Lankin 31
Waubay/Summit, S.D. 55, Tri-State 48
West Fargo 90, Fargo South 41
Westhope/Newburg 59, Dunseith 29
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
