Florida State hosts Georgia Tech following Terry’s 24-point outing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-3 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-3 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (4-11, 2-2 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida State -3; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech faces the Florida State Seminoles after Lance Terry scored 24 points in Georgia Tech’s 76-70 victory over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Seminoles have gone 4-4 in home games. Florida State is eighth in the ACC shooting 34.1% from deep, led by Darin Green Jr. shooting 42.6% from 3-point range.

The Yellow Jackets are 1-3 in conference games. Georgia Tech averages 71.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Seminoles and Yellow Jackets meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, while averaging 13.9 points. Matthew Cleveland is shooting 45.5% and averaging 14.0 points over the past 10 games for Florida State.

Miles Kelly is averaging 14.5 points for the Yellow Jackets. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.