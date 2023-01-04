SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Dentlinger leads South Dakota State against North Dakota State after 22-point showing

The Associated Press

January 4, 2023, 2:41 AM

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-8, 2-1 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (4-11, 1-2 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits the North Dakota State Bison after Matt Dentlinger scored 22 points in South Dakota State’s 71-64 win against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Bison are 2-2 in home games. North Dakota State has a 3-6 record against teams over .500.

The Jackrabbits have gone 2-1 against Summit opponents. South Dakota State gives up 72.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.1 points per game.

The Bison and Jackrabbits face off Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tajavis Miller averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Grant Nelson is shooting 51.1% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

Zeke Mayo is averaging 14.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Matthew Mims is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

