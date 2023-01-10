CSU Fullerton visits UC Irvine following Harris’ 24-point game

CSU Fullerton Titans (9-7, 3-1 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (10-5, 3-0 Big West) Irvine, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (9-7, 3-1 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (10-5, 3-0 Big West)

Irvine, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton plays the UC Irvine Anteaters after Jalen Harris scored 24 points in CSU Fullerton’s 79-72 overtime win over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Anteaters are 4-2 in home games. UC Irvine is third in the Big West with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Bent Leuchten averaging 4.2.

The Titans are 3-1 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton averages 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Anteaters and Titans face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Baker is shooting 47.6% and averaging 14.1 points for the Anteaters. DJ Davis is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is shooting 44.9% and averaging 16.3 points for the Titans. Garrison Wade is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Titans: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

