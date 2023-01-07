Cornell plays Princeton, looks for 8th straight home win

Princeton Tigers (11-4, 2-0 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (12-3, 2-0 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Princeton Tigers (11-4, 2-0 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (12-3, 2-0 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornell -3; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell hosts Princeton trying to prolong its seven-game home winning streak.

The Big Red have gone 7-0 at home. Cornell is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers have gone 2-0 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when winning the turnover battle.

The Big Red and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greg Dolan is averaging 13.7 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Big Red. Nazir Williams is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Cornell.

Tosan Evbuomwan is averaging 12.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and four assists for the Tigers. Ryan Langborg is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 8-2, averaging 83.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 39.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.